Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) fell 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $66.59 and last traded at $69.55. 868,078 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 675,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.34.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PCRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.38.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Roy Winston sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Max Reinhardt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $1,584,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,692,589 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter valued at $25,954,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,234,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,381,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,641,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 71.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 178,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 74,396 shares in the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

