Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $63.00. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $67.86 on Thursday. Pacira BioSciences has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $77.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.95 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Max Reinhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $1,584,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Insiders sold a total of 42,110 shares of company stock worth $2,692,589 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $25,954,000. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 425,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,291,000 after purchasing an additional 37,402 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,579,000 after purchasing an additional 13,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 208,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,526,000 after purchasing an additional 31,591 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

