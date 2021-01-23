Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Sold by Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 96.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477,965 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $401,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 245,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after buying an additional 18,538 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 189,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after buying an additional 9,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $770,000.

PTLC stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.50. The company had a trading volume of 140,002 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.53.

