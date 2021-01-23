Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) is Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s Largest Position

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 80.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,359,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607,436 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF comprises 20.5% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $37,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 138,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 32,699 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 922,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,041,000 after buying an additional 31,213 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 128.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 71,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 39,910 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $608,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 70.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares during the period.

PTBD traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.49. 359,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,821. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.76.

