Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 5,576 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,576 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in KLA by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,267,000 after acquiring an additional 534,158 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,856,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 552,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,910,000 after acquiring an additional 263,710 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,204,000. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,535,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $205.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.16.

KLA stock opened at $305.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $110.19 and a 12-month high of $317.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $271.46 and its 200 day moving average is $223.21. The company has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

