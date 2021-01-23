Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,143,000 after buying an additional 1,199,969 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 172.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,285,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,131,000 after acquiring an additional 813,970 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 349.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 904,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,605,000 after acquiring an additional 703,377 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,341,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,097,000 after acquiring an additional 311,395 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMB. Bank of America lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.45.

NYSE:KMB opened at $132.21 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.