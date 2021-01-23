PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Vertical Research

Vertical Research started coverage on shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PACCAR from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PACCAR from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered PACCAR from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.28.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $98.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $49.11 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.58.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $8,385,514.56. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter worth about $1,010,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,980,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 101.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 279,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,801,000 after purchasing an additional 140,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

