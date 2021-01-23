Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OXINF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Oxford Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of Oxford Instruments stock opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. Oxford Instruments has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $26.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.74.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

