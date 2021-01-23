OWNDATA Hits Market Capitalization of $833,377.93 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. OWNDATA has a total market capitalization of $833,377.93 and approximately $4.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OWNDATA token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded down 49.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00060928 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004714 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003432 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA (OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 tokens. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata . The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Token Trading

OWNDATA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

