Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Receives $55.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OM shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

OM traded up $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.32. 207,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a current ratio of 11.13. Outset Medical has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $66.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.71.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.69) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.72 million. Equities research analysts predict that Outset Medical will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pincus X. L.P. Warburg sold 552,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $27,840,226.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,686,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $185,601,428.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $130,591,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $142,391,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $16,524,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $12,449,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $12,337,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

