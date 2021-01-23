Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) Trading 1.7% Higher

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) traded up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.75 and last traded at $42.75. 6,801 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 197% from the average session volume of 2,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.05.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.46.

About Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKF)

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of central nervous system, oncology, cardiovascular system, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and I.V. solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

