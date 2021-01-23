Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 2.9% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 850.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900,074 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,879,000 after buying an additional 1,628,117 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,784,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 5.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,388,000 after buying an additional 1,264,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,046,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,622,000 after buying an additional 1,128,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.

NYSE:T opened at $28.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

