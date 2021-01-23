ORIX (NYSE:IX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $97.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ORIX from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

IX opened at $83.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. ORIX has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $89.21.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. On average, analysts predict that ORIX will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 6.1% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 21.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIX during the third quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIX during the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

