Origin Dollar Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.95 Million (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Origin Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003065 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $6.95 million and approximately $35,038.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Origin Dollar has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00056826 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00126517 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00076609 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.25 or 0.00282590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00070879 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00040083 BTC.

Origin Dollar Token Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 7,018,095 tokens. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

