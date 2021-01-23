Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.34% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels primarily in Japan. Oriental Land Co. is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan. “

OTCMKTS OLCLY opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -510.08 and a beta of 0.06. Oriental Land has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $34.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $499.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.22 million. Oriental Land had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a positive return on equity of 0.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oriental Land will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

