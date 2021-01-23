Orchid Tops 24 Hour Volume of $21.81 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Orchid token can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000912 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $108.10 million and $21.81 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00077126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.77 or 0.00641008 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006039 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00046403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.21 or 0.04377920 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015192 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00017614 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

Buying and Selling Orchid

Orchid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

