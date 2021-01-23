Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Shares Down 8.9%

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) was down 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 16,473,639 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 63,061,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

The company has a market cap of $84.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Oragenics, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Koski sold 310,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total transaction of $133,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Joseph Hernandez sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $2,050,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OGEN. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Oragenics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oragenics in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oragenics in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

About Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.