Optimum Investment Advisors Trims Stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 236.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 66.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $124,000.

PGF opened at $18.93 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.80.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

