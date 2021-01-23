Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 280 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 370.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 38.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 103.1% in the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Argus cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

NYSE SPG opened at $95.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.87. The company has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $147.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

