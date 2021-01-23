Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 14,525 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,525 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 0.9% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.2% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

Shares of T opened at $28.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average is $29.05. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

