Optimum Investment Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Five9 were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Five9 by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $179.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of -338.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $187.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.88.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIVN. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.11.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.95, for a total value of $2,124,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,341,159.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,641 shares of company stock valued at $12,313,222 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

