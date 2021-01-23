Optimum Investment Advisors Has $741,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 298.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,190 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,776,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 22,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP increased its position in NextEra Energy by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.73.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $3,321,838.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEE opened at $84.21 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $85.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.87 and its 200 day moving average is $74.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $164.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

