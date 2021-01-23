Optimum Investment Advisors Has $426,000 Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Old Republic International were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Steven J. Bateman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,476 shares in the company, valued at $376,789.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $26,966.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,494 shares in the company, valued at $26,966.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,744 shares of company stock valued at $63,752. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $18.39 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $23.62. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.03.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

