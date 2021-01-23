Optimum Investment Advisors Has $232,000 Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 66.7% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 28.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 31.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.36.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd.

CARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

