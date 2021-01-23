Optimum Investment Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,108 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $511,715,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,639,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,311 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 37.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,781,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $313,381,000 after buying an additional 1,849,897 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,750,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $51,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $48.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $222.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.14.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

