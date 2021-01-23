Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) PT Raised to $19.50

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $19.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oportun Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.23. Oportun Financial has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The company has a market cap of $475.94 million, a PE ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.88 million. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. Analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oportun Financial news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 8,229 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $148,122.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Anthony Needham sold 21,000 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $377,580.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,588.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPRT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 880.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 101,795 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $596,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 43,712 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $513,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 118,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 41,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over the phone, as well as 340 retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

