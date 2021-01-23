Open Platform (OPEN) Price Tops $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 18% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded up 19.8% against the dollar. One Open Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Platform has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $20,221.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Open Platform Profile

OPEN is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,059,201,422 coins. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

