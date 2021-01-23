Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Open Lending LLC, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions. Open Lending LLC, formerly known as Nebula Acquisition Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Shares of LPRO opened at $36.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.74. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $29.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Open Lending news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $12,366,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,799,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,134,914.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $129,984,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,709,479 shares of company stock valued at $260,990,796 over the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter worth about $7,650,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter worth about $1,701,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the third quarter worth about $7,759,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. 33.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

