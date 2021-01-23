Ontology (ONT) Market Cap Tops $471.53 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001787 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a market cap of $471.53 million and $170.76 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00027090 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00114161 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00010496 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00009016 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002032 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 805,646,909 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

