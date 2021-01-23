OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Receives $47.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CSFB raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays raised shares of OneMain from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

In other OneMain news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 15,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $634,148.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,157,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,023,872.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay N. Levine sold 54,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $2,181,352.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,103,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,540,428.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 85.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OMF opened at $50.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 2.28. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.97.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.42 million. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

