Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Trading Down 5.9%

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s stock price traded down 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.72. 1,057,037 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,369,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $106.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.17.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oncolytics Biotech stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,365 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.29% of Oncolytics Biotech worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.