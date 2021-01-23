OMV Aktiengesellschaft Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share (OTCMKTS:OMVJF)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo expects that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS OMVJF opened at $43.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.60. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $21.12 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of -44.07 and a beta of 1.03.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 1.64%.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

