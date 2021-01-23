Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stake Increased by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,079,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,926 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 1.65% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $88,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 225.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3,041.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period.

OLLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $104.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Shares of OLLI opened at $94.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $112.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.98 and its 200-day moving average is $92.45.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $414.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.70 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

