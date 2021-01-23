OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 32 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Cable One were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CABO. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cable One in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the third quarter worth $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 23.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the third quarter worth $73,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

In other news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,894.37, for a total value of $568,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,453,663.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,088.20, for a total transaction of $70,998.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,429,385. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,930.00.

NYSE:CABO opened at $2,045.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $1,031.39 and a one year high of $2,326.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,134.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,919.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.70 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.08 million. Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 EPS for the current year.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.