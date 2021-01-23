OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 152 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the third quarter valued at about $74,877,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 84.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 804,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,807,000 after acquiring an additional 369,198 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 470,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,228,000 after acquiring an additional 207,200 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 27.0% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 706,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,456,000 after acquiring an additional 150,367 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the third quarter valued at about $8,862,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AZPN. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.75.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,289 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.01, for a total value of $165,004.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,943.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AZPN opened at $142.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.07 and a 12 month high of $147.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.62 and a 200 day moving average of $123.15.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

