OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Stock Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Ambarella by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

In other news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $88,136.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $60,273.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 935,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,639,451.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,303 shares of company stock valued at $8,208,586 in the last quarter. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $112.90 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $113.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -64.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $56.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.09 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMBA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ambarella from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital upgraded Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Ambarella from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.93.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.