OLD National Bancorp IN Invests $398,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $623,675,000 after acquiring an additional 457,885 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,166,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $424,995,000 after purchasing an additional 294,310 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,249,964,000 after purchasing an additional 278,003 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,105,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $402,664,000 after purchasing an additional 243,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,061,256,000 after purchasing an additional 242,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.74.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $465.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $189.13 billion, a PE ratio of 73.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $469.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $432.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.72, for a total value of $238,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 333,458 shares of company stock worth $134,314,285. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

