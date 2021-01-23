OLD National Bancorp IN Has $466,000 Stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALE. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in ALLETE by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in ALLETE by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ALLETE by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $65.71 on Friday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $84.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.42 and its 200-day moving average is $57.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALE. Guggenheim lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised ALLETE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric service in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers, as well as 15 non-affiliated municipal customers; and regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers.

