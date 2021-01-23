OLD National Bancorp IN Has $352,000 Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000.

In related news, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,825.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Frome sold 5,001 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $111,722.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,044.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,301 shares of company stock worth $519,750 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HCSG shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $31.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day moving average is $24.44. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $33.03.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $435.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.96 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

