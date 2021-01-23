OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Stock Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Yandex were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Yandex by 54.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 466 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Yandex by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Yandex by 66.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 749 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Yandex in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Yandex by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

YNDX opened at $66.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.41, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. Yandex has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $72.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.82.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $732.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.98 million. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yandex will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC cut Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yandex in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

Yandex Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

