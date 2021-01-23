OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $83,167,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,605,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,818,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $479,926,000 after purchasing an additional 617,700 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 14,785.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 462,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,722,000 after purchasing an additional 459,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 16.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,939,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,054,000 after purchasing an additional 419,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock opened at $145.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.93 and a twelve month high of $151.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. Research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $435,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $279,653.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,552.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,685 shares of company stock valued at $20,281,968. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KEYS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.55.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

