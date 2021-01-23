Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $204.60.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $204.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.04. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $105.80 and a twelve month high of $213.66. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,376,101,000 after buying an additional 388,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,190,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $758,170,000 after buying an additional 53,847 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,710,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,656,000 after buying an additional 111,556 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,679,000 after buying an additional 249,086 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 746,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,062,000 after buying an additional 233,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.