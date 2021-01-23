Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $139.05 Million

Equities analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will post $139.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Oil States International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $142.70 million and the lowest is $134.50 million. Oil States International reported sales of $238.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year sales of $640.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $637.40 million to $643.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $632.95 million, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $653.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.69 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 84.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

OIS stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,395,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $372.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average of $4.32. Oil States International has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $14.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 3.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 21.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 19.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 21,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

