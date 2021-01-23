ODUWA (OWC) Market Capitalization Tops $1.72 Million

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One ODUWA token can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $30,479.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 tokens. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

