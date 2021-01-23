Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.53

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.53 and traded as high as $26.58. Ocwen Financial shares last traded at $26.07, with a volume of 40,766 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $226.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.53.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $249.04 million during the quarter. Ocwen Financial had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.45%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 291.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 198.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 23,070 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ocwen Financial during the third quarter worth $121,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Ocwen Financial during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 8.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 214,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. 50.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile (NYSE:OCN)

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Lending segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

