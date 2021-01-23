Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oak Street Health Inc. is a primary care centers for adults on Medicare. It operates principally in Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Rhode Island, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. Oak Street Health Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.00.

OSH stock opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.11. Oak Street Health has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $64.39.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $4,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,408,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,796,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 469,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $21,608,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,510,287 shares in the company, valued at $345,473,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,474,250 shares of company stock worth $67,815,500. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

