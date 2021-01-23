O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $14.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut O-I Glass from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Bank of America raised O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised O-I Glass from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UFS cut O-I Glass from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $15.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.78.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Research analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 44.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

