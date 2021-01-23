Nwam LLC Sells 64,422 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Nwam LLC cut its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,422 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:ITB traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.00. 3,579,231 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.74. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.