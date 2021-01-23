Nwam LLC Sells 442 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Nwam LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Nwam LLC owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,422,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 11,309.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,214 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $465,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 401.1% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 22,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $908,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH traded down $4.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.93. 2,749,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,218,079. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $96.00 and a 52 week high of $246.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.13.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $1.502 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

Read More: Float

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.