Nwam LLC Sells 224 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Nwam LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 142,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,689,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL opened at $82.36 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.57.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

